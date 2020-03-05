INEOS withdraw from six races amid Nicolas Portal’s passing and coronavirus fears

Nicolas Portal passed away suddenly on Tuesday, and Team INEOS will not race again until March 23.

Team INEOS have withdrawn from racing until March 23 following the sudden death of sport director Nicolas Portal, although the team also cited fears amid the coronavirus crisis.

Former rider Portal passed away on Tuesday aged only 40, having reportedly suffered a heart attack at his home in Andorra.

Following the news, INEOS announced on Wednesday the cycling team would be out of action until the Volta a Catalunya later this month.

They will not compete in the Strade Bianche, Paris-Nice, Tirreno-Adriatico, Milan-San Remo, Nokere Koerse or Bredene Koksijde Classic, although some races are in doubt due to the coronavirus.

The virus has seen a decree in Italy that means the public cannot attend sporting events for 30 days, with Serie A football matches to be played behind closed doors.

Organisers of the Tirreno–Adriatico and Milan-San Remo races confirmed updates would follow in the coming days after meetings with the authorities, with 2502 cases and 80 deaths in Italy.

INEOS highlighted both Portal’s death and the virus concerns in a statement that listed reasons for the team’s temporary absence.

Following the tragic loss of Nico Portal, and in addition to the current uncertainty around the Coronavirus, Team INEOS have today taken the decision to withdraw temporarily from all racing until the Volta a Catalunya on March 23. — Team INEOS (@TeamINEOS) March 4, 2020

Team boss Dave Brailsford said: “This is a uniquely sad moment for everyone at the team. We have lost someone we all loved very much and are all grieving for Nico.

“I would like to thank everyone for their messages following the tragic news yesterday. They have really meant a lot to us all as we try to come to terms with this terrible news.

“Nico meant the world to us as a team and it is genuinely touching to know how much he also meant to everyone else across the sport.

“We are taking this decision to put a temporary pause on racing today because of this unique set of circumstances we are facing. It is right for the team given what has happened but I also believe it is in the best interests of both cycling and the wider public.

“Cycling is a uniquely mobile sport. We have a duty of care both to our riders and staff but also to the people living in the areas where we race.

“We do not want to be in a position where our riders become potentially infected or quarantined on race as has already happened.

“Equally we are acutely aware that these are difficult times for all local health services and we do not want to put any additional pressure or burden whatsoever upon them when all their focus should rightly be on their own local population.”

Mitchelton-Scott have likewise withdrawn from racing for the time being, with UAE Team Emirates, Groupama-FDJ, Cofidis and Gazprom-RusVelo still quarantined after the final two stages of the UAE Tour were cancelled.