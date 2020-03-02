Emma Hinze gives home crowd dream finish with third gold

Hosts Germany celebrated another success for Emma Hinze, while Harrie Lavreysen won the Men’s Sprint title once again.

Emma Hinze gave the Berlin crowd a dream finish to the UCI Track Cycling World Championships by winning her third gold medal of the competition.

The 22-year-old lit up day five with victory in the women’s keirin final, which followed up her women’s pprint crown and her involvement in Germany’s team sprint triumph.

Hinze beat South Korea’s Lee Hye-jin and Australia’s Stephanie Morton into second and third respectively in the last event of the 2020 championships.

Three other events reached their conclusion on the final day, with Great Britain winning their first gold when Elinor Barker triumphed in the points race.

The men’s Madison saw Denmark come out on top ahead of New Zealand and hosts Germany.

Michael Morkov, who spent 34 hours in isolation earlier this week as a precaution relating to the coronavirus, was in the winning team.

He was given the all-clear to compete following his involvement in the UAE Tour, which was cancelled when two managers of a team at the event had suspected cases of the virus.

Men’s sprint honours, meanwhile, went to Harrie Lavreysen, who defended his title by beating beat fellow Dutchman Jeffrey Hoogland in the gold medal race.