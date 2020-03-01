Chloe Dygert delights to win individual pursuit in record-breaking time

It was a day to remember for new individual pursuit world champion Chloe Dygert in Berlin.

Chloe Dygert twice smashed her own world record en route to a storming triumph in the women’s individual pursuit at the UCI Track Cycling World Championships.

The American provided a memorable moment on day five in Berlin, winning the gold medal in a mightily impressive time of three minutes and 16.937 seconds.

Dygert, who was world champion in the same event two years ago, had earlier set a new benchmark on her world-record time set in Apeldoorn in 2018 during qualifying.

German duo Lisa Brennauer and Franziska Brausse took silver and bronze respectively.

Benjamin Thomas of France earned 158 points to take out the men’s Omnium world title. Jan-Willem van Schip of Netherlands and Britain’s Matthew Walls were second and third.

Lea Sophie Friedrich was the victor of the women’s 500 metre time trial, while Dutch duo Kirsten Wild and Amy Pieters triumphed in the women’s Madison with 36 points.