Yumi Kajihara prevails in omnium after Laura Kenny crash

Laura Kenny suffered a nasty crash in the first race of the women’s omnium, in which Yumi Kajihara prevailed.

Yumi Kajihara claimed gold in the women’s omnium at the UCI Track Cycling World Championships after four-time Olympic gold medallist Laura Kenny suffered a nasty crash in the first race.

Kenny was caught up in a crash that involved five riders during the opening scratch race and required stitches to her right eye.

She could only manage 12th in the overall standings at the end of the closing points race, with Kajihara able to celebrate a world title as she beat Letizia Paternoster and Daria Pikulik to gold.

Emma Hinze gave the home fans in Berlin more to celebrate as she added gold in the sprint to the title she won for Germany in the team sprint.

Hinze overcame Russia’s Anastasiia Voinova in the gold medal race, with Lee Wai Sze beating Mitchell Kelsey to bronze.

Ganna Filippo claimed gold for Italy in the men’s individual pursuit, while Dutchman Sam Ligtlee won the 1km time trial.