Denmark pursuiters break new ground, Yauheni Karaliok reigns again

Denmark shattered their own world record to become men’s team pursuit world champions, while Yauheni Karaliok regained his title in the scratch race on Thursday.

The Danish pursuiters continued a dream UCI Track Cycling World Championships by becoming the first team to go under three minutes and 45 seconds.

Lasse Norman Hansen, Julius Johansen, Frederik Rodenberg Madsen and Rasmus Pedersen romped home in a time of three minutes and 44.672secs in Berlin, knocking eight tenths of a second off their qualifying time that had also set a new benchmark.

New Zealand clinched the silver medal, while Italy topped Australia in the battle for bronze.

In the women’s team pursuit, the United States stormed to victory in the final over Great Britain.

Meanwhile, Karaliok reigned supreme in the men’s scratch to become world champion in the event for the second time.

The Belarusian, who first became scratch world champion in 2018, broke away with Sebastian Mora – who eventually finished third behind Simone Consonni.

Harrie Levreysen flew to gold in the men’s keirin, the Dutchman taking first place ahead of Yuta Wakimoto of Japan.