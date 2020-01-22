Chris Froome confirms return to racing at UAE Tour

Team INEOS rider Chris Froome suffered serious injuries in a crash last June, but a return to the road is on the horizon.

Chris Froome will return to racing at next month’s UAE Tour following a long injury absence.

The four-time Tour de France winner broke a leg, his elbow and suffered fractured ribs after crashing into a wall in a training ride at the Criterium du Dauphine in June.

Earlier this month the Briton dismissed reports he had suffered a setback in his recovery and on Wednesday the Team INEOS rider provided an upbeat update in a video posted on Twitter.

“Training has been going really well over here in Gran Canaria so I’m really happy to announce I’m going to be starting my season at the UAE Tour next month, starting in Dubai,” he said, with the event beginning on February 23.

“It’s a race I missed out on last year so a great place for me to start my season this time around.

“Thanks for all the support and see you out on the road.”

Froome turns 35 in May and has seven Grand Tour titles to his name, the most recent coming at the 2018 Giro d’Italia.