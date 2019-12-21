Tom Dumoulin, Primoz Roglic and Steven Kruijswijk will lead Team Jumbo-Visma’s pursuit of the yellow jersey at the Tour de France in 2020.

Team Jumbo-Visma have announced their 2020 Tour de France squad six months early, with new signing Tom Dumoulin leading an outfit hunting the yellow jersey.

Jumbo-Visma presented their line-up for the new season on Friday, naming a team for the Tour, which does not begin until June 27.

Dumoulin, who has switched from Team Sunweb, is one of three leaders in France, alongside Primoz Roglic and Steven Kruijswijk.

“The goal is definitely to win the Tour,” Dumoulin said. “Full on, with three leaders. It was very nice to find out that all three of us are on the same page.”

The Dutchman won the general classification at the Giro d’Italia in 2017, collecting nine Grand Tour stage wins across an impressive career.

Roglic claimed the Vuelta a Espana GC in 2019, while Kruijswijk was third behind Team INEOS pair Egan Bernal and Geraint Thomas at the Tour.

“Our goal is to win the Tour. I want to be part of that,” Roglic said. “I definitely want to be in that team.”

Kruijswijk added: “We want to win the Tour as a team. You do that with the strongest riders possible. Look at who we can line up, with Tom, Primoz and myself as leaders. I think we can fight with these guys.”

The shift in focus towards the GC means star sprinter Dylan Groenewegen will not enter the Tour, where he has four stage wins.

The 26-year-old will instead target success at the Giro and Vuelta, saying: “You prefer to ride all three Grand Tours every year, but I also have to look at what suits me best.

“Where do I have the best chances? There are a lot of chances in the opening stages of the Giro. We pretty quickly realised that I should ride the Giro.

“And the Vuelta, starting in the Netherlands. Four years ago, I joined the team, and then I said that I want to win [stages] in all the Grand Tours. It will be a very nice year to do that.”