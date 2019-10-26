Cavendish makes Team Bahrain Merida move

Former Dimension Data rider Mark Cavendish said he “jumped at the chance” to join Team Bahrain Merida.

Mark Cavendish said he has achieved a “long-held ambition” by joining Team Bahrain Merida for the 2020 season.

Cavendish’s future has been the subject of much speculation since he was overlooked by Dimension Data for the Tour de France this year.

The 34-year-old sprint star – winner of 48 Grand Tour stages with 30 in the Tour – has been confirmed as a new recruit for the joint venture between the Kingdom of Bahrain and McLaren.

Cavendish will be reunited with his former coach Rod Ellingworth, Bahrain’s team principal, and joins Mikel Landa, Wout Poels and Dylan Teuns in an impressive line-up.

“Joining this team is the fulfilment of a long-held ambition for me and is super exciting and motivating. You could even say a dream come true,” said Cavendish.

“Having worked closely with McLaren in the past, and seen the benefits of their technology and processes, this was an opportunity I jumped at.

“My relationship with Rod goes way back, and he’s been instrumental in helping me develop as a rider and a person.

“I can’t wait to join my new team-mates and do everything I can to help us achieve the successes I know will come.”

He’s followed the McLaren story. Now it’s time for him to write his own chapter. pic.twitter.com/p9ckB57iKS — McLaren (@McLarenF1) October 25, 2019

Ellingworth said: “Mark’s signing completes our rider roster for 2020 and gives us the balance the team needs to win. Mark is a proven champion and has a lot to contribute – both on and off the bike.

“Having last worked with him at the 2016 Rio Olympics and Qatar World Championships, I’ve been delighted to see that his energy and determination to succeed are greater now than ever. We’re going to do everything in our power to enable him to perform at his best.”