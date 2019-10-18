Teenage rider Edo Maas unlikely to walk again after Piccolo Lombardia crash

Teenage cyclist Edo Maas has lost the feeling in both legs after fracturing his back on the descent of the Madonna del Ghisallo

Team Sunweb’s teenage rider Edo Maas is unlikely to walk again after breaking his back following a collision with a car this month.

The 19-year-old Dutchman was rushed to hospital in Milan after suffering severe injuries in an accident on the descent of the Madonna del Ghisallo during the Piccolo Lombardia.

Maas underwent multiple operations this week but has lost the feeling in both of his legs.

A statement from Maas’ family said: “Edo is now fully conscious and has been awake for a couple of days, and responds well to family and visiting team-mates. The fractures to his back and the injuries on his face required multiple intensive surgeries over the last week, all of which were successful.

“Edo is currently processing the diagnosis that the fracture in his back has led to paraplegia, a loss of nerve feeling in his legs. At this moment it remains unlikely that functionality in his legs will ever return, but fighting power and hope prevails.

“At this stage no further information on Edo’s condition is available. We ask to respect Edo and the family’s privacy, as they process this difficult news. Another update will be provided when necessary.”