VUELTA Tour of Spain: Recovering Rigoberto Uran making good progress, no timetable set for comeback

After suffering a broken collarbone – among other injuries – at the Vuelta a Espana, Rigoberto Uran is “doing really well” in his recovery.

Rigoberto Uran is “slowly getting better” following his heavy crash at the Vuelta a Espana – but it is still not clear when the Colombian will be back on a bike again.

The EF Education First rider – seen as a contender for this year’s Vuelta title after finishing seventh at the Tour de France – suffered a broken collarbone, fractured ribs, scapula, vertebrae, and a contusion to the lung following a pile-up on stage six.

Uran spent 20 days in a Barcelona hospital following the incident, though he is now back at his home in Monaco as he continues to undergo physiotherapy to aid his recovery.

He is still unable to fly to Colombia, though, having had a plate inserted that runs the entire length of his collarbone, as well as another in his left shoulder, and could yet require further surgery.

“Everything is good. I’m slowly getting better,” Uran told his team’s official website.

“I’m in Monaco at the moment, but I will have to return to Barcelona at the beginning of October, around the 10th, for an examination with my surgeon, Dr Mir. I will have to have another x-ray to see how everything is healing and if there will need to be another operation.”

“After I have the examination with the doctors in Barcelona I will know more about when I can head back [to Colombia].

“At the moment, I’m not able to take a long-haul flight while everything is still recovering, it makes everything a little more complicated.”

Gracias a mi parcero @HiguitSergio y a mi equipo @EFprocycling que buen momento acabo de pasar hoy en la clínica pic.twitter.com/agwnS5Gp1E — Rigoberto Urán ЯU (@UranRigoberto) September 12, 2019

Doctor Rick Morgan, who worked with the EF Education First team at the Vuelta, is confident Uran will make a full recovery, although there is no timetable for a return to the saddle.

“Rigo is doing really well,” he said. “His pain is controlled and he’s doing regular physiotherapy. He’s doing what we call passive and active physiotherapy with a therapist and then on his own at home.

“The main focus is working on returning a full-range of motion to the shoulder and then working on his strength.

“There is certainly no hurry in getting him back on a bike, especially at this time of year, but we are not worried that he won’t make a full recovery.”

A grateful Uran also thanked those who have offered their support since the accident, adding: “People taking time to write messages to me, it was such an amazing flow of good energy. This kind of thing really helps me a lot, it gives you so much motivation when you’re trying to recover.”