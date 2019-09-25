Dygert dominates delayed World Championships time trial

After a delayed start, Chloe Dygert blew the competition away in the time trial at the UCI Road World Championships.

Chloe Dygert raced to a huge victory in the women's time trial at the UCI Road World Championships in Yorkshire on Tuesday.

Rain delayed the start of the event in Ripon, but the wet conditions could not put a dampener on Dygert's stunning success.

Annemiek van Vlueten​ had won the previous two editions of the race and the Dutch team had been expected to contend again. However, they were unable to match the American.

Dygert finished the 32-kilometre route in an astonishing time of 42 minutes and 11.57 seconds, more than three minutes faster than Alena Amialiusik​, who led beforehand.

Neither Van Vlueten​, who finished in third, nor team-mate Anna van der Breggen​, the silver medallist for a third consecutive year, got close to toppling that effort, with the latter one minute and 32.35 seconds adrift.

Dygert reflected to BBC Sport: "I really prepared very well for this. We took this year and just worked towards the race.





"I had my concussion last year so we had to take this slow and now we're looking forward to Tokyo [the 2020 Olympics]."

The British contingent did not fare so well at home, with Alice Barnes 16th and Hayley Simmonds 26th.

Simmonds, third at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, said: "I found it a little bit difficult. I heard rumours [the UCI] might cancel it but carried on my preparations.

"I had just finished the warm-up when I heard there was a delay. It throws you because you time your warm-up, caffeine intake and everything else to your start time. I wish they had postponed it to tomorrow.

"I wasn't sure what to do. I've never been in the situation before where I've started my preparations and there's been a delay."

In the men's under-23 individual time trial, Mikkel Bjerg to the gold medal for the third successive year.