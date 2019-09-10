Barcelona star De Jong helps Jumbo-Visma reveal Roglic deal

Primoz Roglic is staying with Jumbo-Visma for the next four years – and Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong helped the team reveal their big news.

Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong and darts superstar Michael van Gerwen helped Jumbo-Visma reveal Vuelta leader Primoz Roglic is staying with the Dutch cycling team for the next four years.

Roglic was signed up to a one-year rolling contract but has now committed until 2023, the team announced in a playful video featuring sporting and celebrity figures from the Netherlands.

In the short film, footballer De Jong suggests Roglic joins him at Camp Nou, and world champion Van Gerwen teasingly calls for the cycling star to pair up with him once Raymond van Barneveld retires.

Team managing director Richard Plugge takes a series of calls in the video, with PSV director Toon Gerbrands, speed skater Sven Kramer and singer Jan Smit making proposals, before Plugge and Roglic are shown shaking hands on the new deal.

The video ends with the hashtag #Roglic2023, confirmation of the former ski-jumper making his long-term commitment.

Slovenian Roglic, 29, heads the Vuelta general classification standings by over two minutes with five stages left to race, as he chases a first Grand Tour title.

He said of his new deal: “We are still improving and our best has not yet been reached. The team and I have brought each other to a higher level and that really gives me a feeling of connection.

“We want to get the best out of me, but also out of the team. Only then will we see how far we can really get. We insist on growth and development. We will continue to invest energy in this, even if it is a process of years.”

Roglic told his team’s website: “I am happy with the role I have. The most important argument for staying is that I get opportunities here.

“I like to win. I have that option within this team. So I didn’t have to think about it for long. I feel at home here, so why not? I hope to bring motivation and inspiration within the team, so that we can continue to fight together to be the best.”