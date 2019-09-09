Roglic maintains Vuelta lead as team-mate Kuss claims stage win

Primoz Roglic kept Alejandro Valverde at arm’s length in the charge for La Roja, as Sepp Kuss triumphed in stage 15 of the Vuelta a Espana.

Jumbo-Visma were the big winners in stage 15 of the Vuelta a Espana as Sepp Kuss clinched the victory and Primoz Roglic maintained his lead in the general classification.

Kuss made a charge with 6.5km remaining, overtaking breakaway leader Sergio Samitier for a gruelling final climb.

The Jumbo-Visma rider had to hold off attacks from Marc Soler and Tao Geoghegan Hart but managed to prise himself away from the chasing pack with just over two kilometres to go.

While Kuss was able to revel in an impressive individual victory, Soler was unable to keep up the pace – Ruben Guerreiro just edging out Geoghegan Hart to take second place.

#LaVuelta19 YESS! @seppkuss wins on the Puerto del Acebo. Can you believe it? Majestic ride by our American!#samenwinnen pic.twitter.com/QFG7RVAjsj — Team Jumbo-Visma cycling (@JumboVismaRoad) September 8, 2019

Roglic completed an impressive ride in eighth to retain his advantage at the top of the race standings.

He and main La Roja rival Alejandro Valverde clocked identical times, with the Slovenian ahead by two minutes and 25 seconds.

Tadej Pogacar, sitting third overall, lost time on the leading duo with a 12th-place finish, while Nairo Quintana – who finished 17th – dropped further away from title contention.

QUINTANA NOWHERE NEAR

Movistar rider Quintana was among the favourites heading into the Vuelta, but his frustrating race continued with a disappointing stage on Sunday.

Quintana was dropped with 5km to go and finished 55 seconds behind Pogacar and overall fourth-placed rider Miguel Angel Lopez, losing 1:36 on the leaders.

STAGE RESULT

1. Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) 4:19:04

2. Ruben Guerreiro (Katusha-Alpecin) +00:39

3. Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team INEOS) +00:40

4. Oscar Rodriguez (Euskadi-Murias) +00:53

5. Mark Padun (Bahrain-Merida) +01:49

CLASSIFICATION STANDINGS

General Classification

1. Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) 58:10:32

2. Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) +02:25

3. Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) +03:42

Points Classification

1. Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) 117

2. Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) 90

3. Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) 82

King of the Mountains

1. Angel Madrazo (Burgos BH) 32

2. Geoffrey Bouchard (AG2R La Mondiale) 30

3. Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) 25

WHAT’S NEXT?

The 16th stage is a 144.4km mountainous route from Pravia to Alto de La Cubilla. Lena which finishes off with a demanding climb to 1,690 metres above sea level.