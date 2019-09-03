Giro d’Italia champion Richard Carapaz to join INEOS

Team INEOS have further bolstered their star-studded line-up for 2020 with the signing of Giro d’Italia champion Richard Carapaz.

Team INEOS will have Giro d’Italia champion Richard Carapaz in their ranks from the start of the 2020 season.

The Ecuadorian is set to join a star-studded line-up that already includes multiple Grand Tour winner Chris Froome and this year’s Tour de France champion Egan Bernal, as well as last year’s victor Geraint Thomas.

“I am very excited about joining the team,” Carapaz, who has signed a three-year deal, said in a statement from the British outfit confirming the news on Monday.

“I feel this is a great opportunity for me to continue my development and growth as a rider, working with a team that continues to go from strength to strength, year after year.”

Team principal Dave Brailsford described the 26-year-old as an all-rounder but lauded his climbing abilities in particular.

“We are very pleased to have signed Richard from the start of the 2020 season,” he said.

“We have been long-time admirers of his talents as a bike rider and have followed his development closely over a number of years, as we have always marked him out as a potential member of our team.

“He is obviously a fantastic climber but also has great versatility as he showed at the Giro earlier this year.

“He is still relatively young and I have no doubt he can develop and improve even further at Team INEOS.”