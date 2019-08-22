Vuelta a Espana: Richard Carapaz’s campaign in doubt after training crash

Movistar may be forced to take on the Vuelta a Espana without Richard Carapaz after the Giro d’Italia winner crashed during training.

The reigning Giro d’Italia champion sustained a shoulder contusion and other bruises while out on his bike following a third-place finish at the Vuelta a Burgos last weekend.

A decision on whether Carapaz will compete at the Grand Tour will be announced prior to the opening stage in Torrevieja on Saturday.

“Carapaz’s appearance in the race has been put in doubt by a crash last Sunday, which caused him a contusion to his right shoulder and several other bruises,” read a statement by Movistar.

“A decision on his participation in the event will be taken, after pertinent assessments, on [Thursday or Friday].”

Carapaz was named as a part of a strong eight-man Movistar team, which includes former Vuelta champions Alejandro Valverde and Nairo Quintana and 2018 Paris-Nice winner Marc Soler.

The Ecuadorian is expected to complete a move to Team INEOS at the end of the season.