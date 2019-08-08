Cycling: Tour de France winner Bernal savours happy homecoming

A big crowd came out to celebrate Egan Bernal’s homecoming following his historic Tour de France triumph.

Egan Bernal is still struggling to believe he won the Tour de France after being afforded a hero’s welcome in his hometown.

The 22-year-old became the first Colombian to win the most prestigious Grand Tour race last month.

Team INEOS rider Bernal went down as the youngest Tour champion for 110 years following a climbing masterclass in the Alps.

A big crowd packed the streets of Zipaquira on Wednesday to show their appreciation for Bernal, who donned his yellow jersey and rode his bike as he waved to fans who congregated in central square.

He told those who turned out to greet him: “A few years ago if someone had come here and told me that I was going to win the Tour de France, I would not have believed it. So everything that is done with love I think can be achieved.

“I was a child who dreamed of riding a bicycle, of going out to ride with my friends and little by little it became my job, but it was all because of that, because I love to ride a bicycle.”