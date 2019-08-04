Mate still planning Vuelta tilt after 50 stitches in his head

A crash at the Tour of Poland left Luis Angel Mate needing 50 stitches in his head, but he still expects to start the Vuelta a Espana.

Mate and fellow Team Cofidis rider Filippo Fortin went down 20 kilometres from the end of the first stage on Saturday and were taken to hospital.

The Spaniard was dealt a heavy blow to the head but experienced no fractures and did not require surgery, while Fortin broke four ribs and sustained a collapsed lung.

Mate topped the King of the Mountains standings at the 2018 Vuelta from stage two until stage 16 and still plans to be on the starting line for this year’s race, which begins in Torrevieja on August 24.

“The helmet saved my life. I lost a lot of blood and will most likely have to stay under observation for a couple of days,” he said in a statement published on his website.

“Now I’m just thinking about resting, recovering and riding the bike as soon as possible.”