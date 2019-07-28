New era, old habits – INEOS’ Bernal continues team’s Tour de France domination

Egan Bernal is set to make history in Paris on Sunday, as Team INEOS started a new era by carrying on tradition.

Old habits die hard, as Team INEOS – formerly Team Sky – look set to claim their seventh Tour de France win in eight years, and the first since a change of name.

Colombia's Egan Bernal is the leading man on this occasion, with the 22-year-old capitalising on poor conditions and a shortened final competitive stage to make history.

He joins Bradley Wiggins, Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas – who put his arm around Bernal as they crossed the line together on Saturday – in clinching the Tour under the Sky/INEOS banners.

Bernal is also set to become the first Colombian to win the Tour and the youngest victorious rider in 110 years, with the traditional parade all that remains on Sunday.

We look back on the team's domination of the race in recent years.









2012 – Wiggins makes history

After a promising start by Fabian Cancellara in the first week in 2012, Wiggins took over on stage seven and never looked back. He became the first Briton to win the Tour, while his team-mate Froome came second in the general classification.

2013 – Froome takes the lead

With Wiggins missing out due to a knee injury, Froome took charge in 2013. He took the yellow jersey on stage eight and did not relinquish his lead, with his impressive performances in individual time trials and the mountains standing him in good stead.





Chris Froome, never been so close to win the 100th Tour! #TDF pic.twitter.com/s6aTlm4lcV — Tour de France (@LeTour) July 20, 2013





2015 – Froome back on top

Astana's Vincenzo Nibali was victorious in 2014, but Team Sky resumed their dominance a year later. Tony Martin led the fight against Froome before a crash on stage six forced his withdrawal, with the Kenya-born rider managing to hold off Nairo Quintana towards the end.

2016 – Va va Froome

Strong form in the mountains again proved vital for Froome, who claimed the yellow jersey in stage eight and surged to glory. Quintana was unable to offer the same kind of threat this time around, as Froome further extended his advantage in the final stages.

2017 – Three in a row

Fabio Aru appeared best placed to test Froome's dominance two years ago, as the Italian took the yellow jersey from him after stage 12 – the Team Sky ace disappointing on the steep finish up to Peyragudes. But in the 14th he retook the lead and held on to make it three wins on the trot.









2018 – Chris-crash gives Thomas his moment

Having won the 2018 Giro d'Italia to complete the Triple Crown just a few weeks earlier, Froome went into the Tour among the favourites. However, crashes on stages one and nine accentuated some rusty performances elsewhere, leading to Froome focusing on aiding team-mate Thomas, who succeeded in beating Tom Dumoulin to the top step of the podium.

2019 – New era, same habits

The name on the jerseys might have been slightly different, but the outcome was the same, as Team INEOS picked up where Team Sky left off. Bernal took the yellow jersey from Julian Alaphilippe in the penultimate competitive stage in bizarre circumstances, as it was cut short in the Alps due to a hail storm and mudslides. The Frenchman cracked 13 kilometres from the finish on Saturday, allowing Bernal to get the job done.





History has been made! #TDF2019 pic.twitter.com/LEk3mR1dYt — Le Tour de France UK (@letour_uk) July 27, 2019



