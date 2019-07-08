Teunissen stays in yellow after Jumbo-Visma shine in team time trial

Jumbo-Visma knocked Team INEOS off top spot at the last to ensure Mike Teunissen retained the yellow jersey at the Tour de France.

Mike Teunissen retained the yellow jersey after Jumbo-Visma ousted Team INEOS to win the team time trial on stage two of the Tour de France in emphatic fashion.

Jumbo-Visma were the last team off the ramp and completed the flat 27.6-kilometre ride from the Royal Palace of Brussels to the Atomium in 28 minutes and 57 seconds – 20 seconds quicker than INEOS.

Teunissen consequently opened up a 10-second lead at the top of the general classification, with team-mates Wout van Aert, Steven Kruijswijk, Tony Martin and George Bennett making up the rest of the top five.

It was the first time since Stuart O’Grady and Credit Agricole in 2001 that the yellow jersey holder won the team time trial.

Relive the last kilometre in @JumboVismaRoad‘s Team Time-Trial victory! Revivez le dernier kilomètre du Team Jumbo-Visma, qui remporte ce contre-la-montre par équipes ! #TDF2019 pic.twitter.com/2qVKHLDHlb — Tour de France™ (@LeTour) July 7, 2019

Jumbo-Visma’s dominant display dropped down Team INEOS – who had Geraint Thomas in their ranks despite a crash on the opening stage – from top spot in the standings, a position they had held since being the first to venture out onto the course on Sunday.

Alex Dowsett’s Katusha-Alpecin were quicker than INEOS at the first two checkpoints but lost eight seconds in the final sector and had to settled for fifth, behind Deceuninck-Quick Step and Team Sunweb in third and fourth respectively.

INEOS looked set to triumph until Jumbo-Visma took to the road to dominate their rivals. They increased their advantage over the rest of the field at each checkpoint to ensure Teunissen became the first Dutchman to wear the yellow jersey on successive days since Teun van Vliet in 1988.

JUMBO-VISMA WERE ‘FLYING’

After retaining the yellow jersey, Teunissen paid tribute to his team-mates after a sensational victory.

He said: “Yesterday it was a dream come true, and it’s the case today again. We went hard from the start.

“Dylan [Groenewegen] did good work at the beginning but because of the crash yesterday, he couldn’t stay for long and we had to work out our tactics without George [Bennett] because he’s too small although he felt good.

“The other guys were very strong. Everybody kept their pace. We heard we were the fastest. It gave us a lot of morale. We were flying.

“It’s not that I’m getting used to winning stages at the Tour de France but it remains special. In the end, yesterday it was mainly me who took credit for the win, today it’s eight strong riders, the staff and everyone who contributed to the team’s success.”

#TDF2019 Summary after the first two stages in @LeTour – Two stage wins

– Yellow jersey

– Green jersey

– White jersey

– Best Team #samenwinnen pic.twitter.com/ituReeAc0s — Team Jumbo-Visma cycling (@JumboVismaRoad) July 7, 2019

STAGE RESULT

1. Jumbo-Visma 28:57

2. Team INEOS +0:20

3. Deceuninck-Quick Step +0:21

4. Team Sunweb +0:26

5. Katusha-Alpecin +0:26

CLASSIFICATION STANDINGS

General Classification

1. Mike Teunissen (Jumbo-Visma) 4:51:34

2. Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) +0:10

3. Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma) +0:10

Points Classification

1. Mike Teunissen (Jumbo-Visma) 50

2. Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) 50

3. Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida) 33

King of the Mountains

1. Greg van Avermaet (CCC) 2

2. Xandro Meurisse (Wanty-Gobert) 2

WHAT’S NEXT?

The Tour de France heads to France! A 215-km ride from Binche to Epernay includes a series of hills in the final stages that should make for an entertaining finale.