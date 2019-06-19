Team INEOS were relieved to see Geraint Thomas cleared of injury, but his absence from the Tour de Suisse means he must alter his training.

Geraint Thomas acknowledged he will need to alter his schedule to allow for “big training rides” ahead of the Tour de France after a crash on Tuesday.

The defending Tour champion’s preparations for the race in France were disrupted after he went down in stage four of the Tour de Suisse.

Team INEOS will be missing Chris Froome through injury following his smash at the Criterium du Dauphine last week, yet scans were positive for Thomas.

The 33-year-old suffered only shoulder abrasions and a cut above his right eye and should be fit to start the Tour on July 6.

But Thomas highlighted the need to quickly get back on his bike and make up for lost time in Switzerland.

“Gutted to leave [the Tour de Suisse] but luckily I’m all ok,” he wrote on Twitter.

“I hit my head and needed stitches above my eye, so the doctors stopped me getting back on my bike. It just means I’ll need some big training rides next week now.”

Thomas added: “Oh and I lost another pair of glasses #hardtimes #sendsupplies”

Between Thomas, four-time champion Froome and Bradley Wiggins, Team INEOS – previously named Team Sky – have won the general classification in each of the previous four Tours and six of the past seven.