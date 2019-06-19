Thomas crashes out of Tour de Suisse

Less than three weeks out from his Tour de France title defence, Geraint Thomas crashed out of the Tour de Suisse on Tuesday.

The defending Tour de France champion went down with around 30 kilometres remaining of stage four in Switzerland and was quickly attended to by medical staff.

Thomas was alert and speaking to staff, but INEOS soon confirmed that he would not return for the remainder of the race.

The start of the Tour de France, where Thomas claimed his first Grand Tour general classification title last year, is less than three weeks away.

INEOS will already be without four-time champion Chris Froome, who sustained fractures to his right femur, elbow and ribs when he hit a wall on a recon at the Criterium du Dauphine last week.

Both Thomas and Froome missed the Giro d’Italia in preparation for the Tour, while team-mate Egan Bernal missed out on the year’s first Grand Tour with a broken collarbone.

INEOS subsequently named their youngest Grand Tour line-up in Italy as Pavel Sivakov finished ninth in the GC race.