Fuglsang comfortably holds on for second Dauphine title

A comfortable ride in Sunday’s eighth stage saw Jakob Fuglsang with the Criterium du Dauphine again.

Jakob Fuglsang protected his overnight lead to clinch his second general classification title at the Criterium du Dauphine.

With pre-race favourite Chris Froome ruled out with a serious injury earlier in the week, Adam Yates led the way until Fuglsang’s second-placed finish on Saturday saw him nudge in front on the eve of the final ride.

The Switzerland-born Dane – leading by eight seconds through seven stages – was then boosted further on Sunday as Yates bowed out 40 kilometres from the finish of Sunday’s stage eight due to illness.

Tejay van Garderen was instead Fuglsang’s closest rival, 20 seconds back, and the Astana rider’s triumph never looked in serious doubt.

The general classification group crossed the line in Switzerland together to hand Fuglsang, who also won the Dauphine in 2017, another victory.

Froome’s Team INEOS at least ended the weekend on a high, though, with a second successive stage win after Dylan van Baarle added to Wout Poels’ success a day previously.

Van Baarle remporte la dernière étape

Fuglsang remporte son 2ème #Dauphiné Van Baarle claims the win in the last stage

Fuglsang claims a 2nd win in the #Dauphiné #Dauphiné pic.twitter.com/KskpzaNlJm — Critérium du Dauphiné (@dauphine) June 16, 2019

Van Baarle beat Jack Haig to the line for his first sprint win after the pair jostled in breakaways throughout Sunday’s action.

Julian Alaphilippe was the last to challenge the duo, finally leaving them for the closing stretch where Van Baarle had too much for Haig.

GENERAL CLASSIFICATION

1. Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) 30:40:27

2. Tejay van Garderen (EF Education First) +20secs

3. Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) +21s

4. Wout Poels (Team INEOS) +28s

5. Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) +33s