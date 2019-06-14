Froome conscious following successful surgery

Six-time Grand Tour winner Chris Froome is discussing his rehabilitation options after undergoing a six-hour operation.

Chris Froome has regained consciousness after undergoing a six-hour operation following a horror crash that ruled him out of the Tour de France.

The six-time Grand Tour champion was airlifted to Saint-Etienne Hospital following a high-speed smash on a recon ahead of stage four of the Criterium du Dauphine on Wednesday.

A fractured right femur, fractured elbow and fractured ribs were among the injuries the Team INEOS rider sustained when he took his hands off his bike to blow his nose and hit the wall of a house.

Team INEOS on Thursday revealed that the 34-year-old’s surgery was a success, but he will remain in intensive care for a few days.

Doctor Richard Usher said: “First things first, the surgery was a success. The operation, which lasted for six hours, went very well.

“Chris woke up this morning and was reviewed by the intensive care consultants and the orthopaedic specialist who operated on him and they’re both very happy with his progress to date.

“Chris will remain in hospital for the next few days for observation, but he is already actively engaging in discussing his rehabilitation options, which is very encouraging.

“As he begins his road to recovery, the team will now only be providing further updates at a stage where it is necessary to do so.”

Froome’s team said the Brit will release a statement of his own in the near future.