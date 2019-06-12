Froome out of Criterium following recon crash

There was concern over Chris Froome after he was taken to hospital following a crash in a recon ride at the Criterium du Dauphine.

Chris Froome is out of the Criterium du Dauphine after he was injured in a crash just three weeks before the Tour de France gets under way.

Six-time Grand Tour champion Froome was eighth in the one-week race, which started on Sunday, but was injured in a recon ride ahead of stage four on Wednesday.

Team INEOS revealed that the Brit was on his way to a local hospital following the accident prior to a time-trial in Roanne.

“Team INEOS can confirm that Chris Froome crashed during a recon of stage four of the Criterium du Dauphine today.” the team stated.

“He is currently on his way to a local hospital and won’t start today’s fourth stage. We will provide a further update in due course.”

Team INEOS can confirm that Chris Froome crashed during a recon of stage four of the Criterium du Dauphine today. He is currently on his way to a local hospital and won’t start today’s fourth stage. We will provide a further update in due course. pic.twitter.com/3x3h5BD5cH — Team INEOS (@TeamINEOS) June 12, 2019

Froome skipped the Giro d’Italia to give himself the best possible chance of winning a record-equalling fifth Tour de France title.

The Tour Grand Depart will be staged in Brussels on Saturday July 6.