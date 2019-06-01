Chaves shines on stage 19 as Carapaz keeps Giro lead

Richard Carapaz maintained his position at the top of the Giro d’Italia general classification, with Esteban Chaves winning stage 19.

Esteban Chaves triumphed at the end of an eventful stage 19 of the Giro d’Italia but there was no change in the general classification.

Having managed to keep pace with breakaway leaders Francois Bidard and Pieter Serry, Chaves made his move with just over eight kilometres remaining.

And with Andrea Vendrame stalling with a mechanical failure, Chaves was able to triumph for the first time since stage six of the 2018 Giro.

Despite his bike issues, Vendrame rallied to take second place, with Amaro Antunes completing the podium line-up.

Meanwhile, there was again no movement at the top of the overall standings, with leader Richard Carapaz retaining his advantage over Vincenzo Nibali.

Third-place Primoz Roglic lodged a late attack in the final 500 metres, following on from a burst by Miguel Angel Lopez that forced the main contenders to work hard in the closing stages.

The unfortunate Vendrame looked down and out when he succumbed to a mechanical problem with just under three kilometres remaining.

However, the Italian fought back to not just restore some pride, but also finish – remarkably – behind Chaves, who had an emotional reunion with family members once he crossed the line.

“This is pure happiness. It takes a heavy weight off my back. It’s a relief to be a winner again. It shows I can do it,” Chaves said, according to the official website.

“Because the last climb wasn’t very steep, I had to attack many many times. A big thank you to everyone who supported me when I had a hard time.”

STAGE RESULT

1. Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott) 4:01:31

2. Andrea Vendrame (Androni Giocattoli – Sidermec) +0:10

3. Amaro Antunes (CCC Team) +0:12

4. Giovanni Carboni (Bardiani CSF) +0:24

5. Pieter Serry (Deceuninck – Quick-Step) +0:32

CLASSIFICATION STANDINGS

General Classification

1. Richard Carapaz (Movistar) 83:52:22

2. Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) +1:54

3. Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) +2:16

Points Classification

1. Pascal Ackermann (BORA-hansgrohe) 226

2. Arnaud Demare (Groupama) 213

3. Damiano Cima (Nippo-Vini Fantini) 104

King of the Mountains

1. Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) 229

2. Richard Carapaz (Movistar) 66

3. Fausto Masnada (Androni Giocattoli–Sidermec) 57

NEXT UP

Stage 20 brings a 194km route from Feltre to Croce D’Aune-Monte Avena. The stage includes five consecutive climbs wedged in between flat stretches, with the final seven kilometres all uphill.