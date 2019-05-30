Peters claims maiden win, birthday boy Carapaz increases lead

It was another good day for leader Richard Carapaz, while Nans Peters savoured a “magical” Giro stage victory.

Nans Peters went solo to claim the first stage win of his professional career and Richard Carapaz increased his Giro d’Italia lead on his birthday.

Peters went out on his own 16 kilometres from the end of the 181km ride from Commezzadura, Val Di Sole and there was no catching the Frenchman.

The AG2R La Mondiale rider claimed the stage 17 victory by a minute and 34 seconds in Anterselva, where Esteban Chaves took second place on Wednesday.

Carapaz moved a step closer to taking his maiden Grand Tour title, increasing his advantage by seven seconds with a late burst on the day on the day he turned 26.

The Movistar rider from Ecuador leads Vincenzo Nibali by 1:54 with only four stages to go.

Primoz Roglic has 2:16 to make up on Carapaz after he was also left behind by the leader and finished in the same time as Nibali.

Roglic had lacked support from his team-mates once again in the GC group.

Peters was part of a group of 18 breakaway riders and dug in to finish well in front after Valerio Conti and Nicola Conci had made a move before being reeled in.

Peters shot up the road to pull off a magnificent victory, summoning one big final push up a testing ascent to reap the rewards of a tough day in the saddle.

The 25-year-old Grenoble native said: “It’s huge. It’s my first professional victory, and to do it at a Grand Tour is magic.”

He added: “With 1.5 kilometres to go, I said to myself I could do it. My director was shouting that there was no one behind and I knew that in the final kilometre it flattened out and then it was technical so it would be hard for anyone to come back there. So, I felt confident from 1500 metres.”

STAGE RESULT

1. Nans Peters (AG2R La Mondiale) 4:41:34

2. Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton–Scott) +1:34

3. Davide Formolo (BORA-hansgrohe) +1:51

4. Fausto Masnada (Androni Giocattoli–Sidermec) +1:51

5. Krists Neilands (Israel Cycling Academy) +1:51

CLASSIFICATION STANDINGS

General Classification

1. Richard Carapaz (Movistar) 74:48:18

2. Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) +1:54

3. Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) +2:16

Points Classification

1. Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ) 200

2. Pascal Ackermann (BORA-hansgrohe) 187

3. Richard Carapaz (Movistar) 83

King of the Mountains

1. Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) 229

2. Richard Carapaz (Movistar) 66

3. Fausto Masnada (Androni Giocattoli–Sidermec) 57

NEXT UP

Stage 18 is mostly downhill, a route of 222km with a flat last 10km. The riders start from Valdaora/Olang and finish in Santa Maria di Sala.