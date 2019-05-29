Ciccone prevails on wet stage 16 as Roglic loses more time

The conditions were bleak but the final outcome certainly was not for Giulio Ciccone, who won stage 16 of the Giro d’Italia.

Giulio Ciccone outsprinted Jan Hirt to win a wet and misty stage 16 of the Giro d’Italia on another damaging day for Primoz Roglic, who lost time on race leader Richard Carapaz and Vincenzo Nibali.

It was just reward for Trek-Segafredo rider Ciccone, who enhanced his position atop the King of the Mountain standings, after a brutal 196-kilometre trek from Lovere to Ponte di Legno.

Ciccone and Hirt were absolutely drenched as the rain poured down in treacherous conditions, but it was the former who made the pivotal move in the closing metres and was able to raise his hands in celebration crossing the line.

Further back, Roglic – who lost 40 seconds on his general classification rivals on Sunday’s stage 15 – gave up another 1:22 to Maglia Rosa holder Carapaz and dropped to third in the overall standings behind two-time winner Nibali.

Jumbo-Visma rider Roglic was dropped with just over 30km remaining on the fearsome Mortirolo climb and the Slovenian’s main rivals teamed up to further dent the time-trial specialist’s hopes.

What an astonishing Stage 16. What an incredible Finish.

Watch now @giuliocicco1 vs @ @HirtJan sprint for the win, after 194km! #Giro | Una tappa 16 incredibile. E che finale! Guarda la volata per la vittoria tra @giuliocicco1 e @ @HirtJan dopo 194 km! #Giro pic.twitter.com/IOhqK09JlV — Giro d’Italia (@giroditalia) May 28, 2019

ROGLIC CLINGING ON

The race is not yet over for Roglic but his chances have taken a major hit.

His main saving grace from Tuesday’s stage was the fact he retained Simon Yates and Bauke Mollema for company for the closing kilometres, otherwise the damage may have been even more significant.

STAGE RESULT

1. Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) 5:36:24

2. Jan Hirt (Astana)

3. Fausto Masnada (Androni) +1:20

4. Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) +1:41

5. Hugh John Carthy (EF Education First) +1:41

CLASSIFICATION STANDINGS

General Classification

1. Richard Carapaz (Movistar) 70:02:05

2. Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) +1:47

3. Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) +2:09

Points Classification

1. Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ) 200

2. Pascal Ackermann (BORA-hansgrohe) 187

3. Richard Carapaz (Movistar) 83

King of the Mountains

1. Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) 229

2. Richard Carapaz (Movistar) 66

3. Mattia Cattaneo (Androni) 53

NEXT UP

Stage 17 is a 181-kilometre slog from Commezzadura (Val Di Sole) to Anterselva/Antholz. A wavy and twisty route finishes with a tough climb that has an 8.5 per cent average gradient for the final 5.5km.