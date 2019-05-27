Cataldo takes stage win on rough day for Roglic

Giro title hopeful Primoz Roglic crashed on a team-mate’s bike during a dramatic stage that was won by Dario Cataldo.

Dario Cataldo burst away to win stage 15 of the Giro d’Italia and Richard Carapaz retained the Maglia Rosa on a bad day for Primoz Roglic.

Astana rider Cataldo edged out Mattia Cattaneo in a sprint finish after the pair made a break early in the 232-kilometre route from Ivrea to Como.

The real drama was unfolding behind the Italian duo – who led by over 12 minutes at one point in the day – as Roglic lost 40 seconds on his general classification rivals.

Roglic had to complete the stage on team-mate Antwan Tolhoek’s bike after stopping for a mechanical and lost more time when he crashed into a guard rail on a descent after a sharp turn.

The Jumbo-Visma rider started the day only seven seconds behind Carapaz but will head into the final week with 47 seconds to make up.

Vincenzo Nibali finished alongside Carapaz and trails the Movistar man by 1:47 as he strives for a third Giro title on home soil.

Rafal Majka and Mikel Landa are 2:35 and 3:15 back from the Ecuadorian respectively, while Simon Yates finished in the group with Carapaz and Nibali but is 5:24 adrift of the leader.

Carapaz ended the second week in close proximity to Nibali and he is expecting to see plenty more of the Italian.

“I think he’s very strong. I think I’m going to be seeing a lot of him this week.” he said. “We both want to finish on the podium, so it should be quite a spectacle for the people watching on the TV.”

Cataldo says he merely started the stage hoping to get to the finish, let alone win it.

He said: “I was not thinking to go in the break because I had two difficult days. This morning I was just thinking ‘I have to go to the finish line’.

“But at the beginning the legs were okay, I just tried one time to follow Cattaneo and the legs were going well.”

STAGE RESULT

1. Dario Cataldo (Movistar) 5:48:15

2. Mattia Cattaneo (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) +0:09

3. Simon Yates (Mitchelton–Scott) +0:11

4. Hugh Carthy (EF Education First) +0:11

5. Richard Carapaz (Movistar) +0:11

CLASSIFICATION STANDINGS

General Classification

1. Richard Carapaz (Movistar) 64:24:00

2. Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) +0:47

3. Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) +01.47

Points Classification

1. Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ) 200

2. Pascal Ackermann (BORA-hansgrohe) 187

3. Richard Carapaz (Movistar) 78

King of the Mountains

1. Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) 171

2. Richard Carapaz (Movistar) 64

3. Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha–Alpecin) 43

NEXT UP

A Monday off will give the riders a chance to put their feet up before tackling a 194km alpine stage from Lovere to Ponte di Legno, including a first-time ascent of the Cevo in a new route for the 2019 Giro.