Roglic pounces on Campenaerts’ misfortune to apply pressure to Giro leader Conti

Primoz Roglic moved to within one minute and 50 seconds of overall Giro d’Italia leader Valerio Conti with a superb time trial on Sunday.

Victor Campenaerts’ mechanical failure proved costly as Primoz Roglic won the stage nine time trial at the Giro d’Italia on Sunday.

In the final stage before the first rest day, riders had to negotiate treacherous conditions over the course of the 34.8km time trial in San Marino.

Campenaerts looked set to storm into a healthy lead, but his hopes of winning his first Grand Tour stage took a blow when he suffered a mechanical issue, with reports suggesting the Belgian’s chain had dropped.

The European time trial champion later aired his frustration that he and his Lotto Soudal team had not prepared for bike changes, and the swap cost him vital seconds.

Despite completing the stage in 52:03, Campenaerts lost his lead when stage favourite Roglic stormed over the line 11 seconds quicker than his rival.

“I can say I am disappointed,” Campenaerts posted on his official Instagram. “The good news is that I felt super strong. But I was so close to my first grand tour stage win!”

Roglic’s triumph – his second stage win after victory in Bologna on the opening day – lifts the Jumbo-Visma rider up 10 places up to second, within two minutes of overall leader Valerio Conti, who finished three minutes and 34 seconds off the pace.

Simon Yates’ underwhelming ride was stage nine’s major shock, with the Briton losing over three minutes to Roglic. Bauke Molemma rounded off the podium, with Vincenzo Nibali coming in at fourth.

While Roglic’s stunning performance has put him well in the hunt, Conti kept himself ahead with a measured ride.

With no need to take any risks heading into Monday’s rest day, pink jersey holder Conti kept it steady in the wet to time 55:26.

Yates, meanwhile, had less success. Considered a strong contender for the stage, the Mitchelton–Scott rider struggled with the adverse conditions.

STAGE RESULT

1. Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) – 51:52

2. Victor Campenaerts (Lotto Soudal) + 0:11

3. Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) + 1:00

4. Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain Merida) + 1:05

5. Tanel Kangert (EF Education First) + 1:10

CLASSIFICATION STANDINGS

General Classification

1. Valerio Conti (UAE Team Emirates) 36:08:32

2. Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) + 1:50

3. Nans Peters (AG2R La Mondiale) + 2:21

Points Classification

1. Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) 150

2. Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ) 98

3. Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) 91

King of the Mountains

1. Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) 32

2. Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) 22

3. Fausto Masnada (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) 18

NEXT UP

Monday gives the riders a much-needed rest, with Tuesday bringing a 145km, mostly flat run from Ravenna to Modena.