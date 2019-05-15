Dumoulin abandons Giro d’Italia following stage-four crash

Team Sunweb’s Tom Dumoulin started stage five of the Giro d’Italia on Wednesday, but pulled out soon after setting off.

Tom Dumoulin has abandoned the Giro d’Italia due to injuries sustained during stage four on Tuesday.

The 2017 Giro champion declared his general classification challenge to be over after crashing 4.5 kilometres from the end of the 235km route from Orbetello to Frascati.

Dumoulin was left with blood pouring from his knee, but picked himself up to cross the line with his Team Sunweb team-mates.

The Dutchman started the fifth stage on Wednesday after being given the all-clear to continue but pulled out soon after setting off in Frascati.

#Giro@tom_dumoulin‘s injuries have proved too painful and he is forced to abandon the @giroditalia in the early kilometres of stage 5. All the best for a speedy recovery, Tom pic.twitter.com/ULSjAdM0Pa — Team Sunweb (@TeamSunweb) May 15, 2019

The 28-year-old’s smash left him four and a half minutes adrift of race leader Primoz Roglic.