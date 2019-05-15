Injured Dumoulin cleared to start stage five of Giro

Team Sunweb’s Tom Dumoulin will start the fifth stage of the Giro d’Italia merely hoping to make it to the finish.

Tom Dumoulin has been cleared to start stage five of the Giro d’Italia but is still struggling with a knee injury after a crash on Tuesday.

Dumoulin declared that his general classification is over after a smash 4.5 kilometres from the end of a long fourth stage.

The 2017 Giro champion was left with blood streaming from his knee, but did not suffer any fractures.

Team Sunweb revealed that Dumoulin will begin Wednesday’s 140km stage from Frascati to Terracina.

“After his crash yesterday, @tom_dumoulin will start stage 5 today. He has been cleared to race by the team’s medical staff, but still suffering with his knee. He will give it his best shot and see what the day brings” the team tweeted.

Team Sunweb physician Stephan Jacolino said: “Medically speaking he is cleared to race, but the day’s eventuality is dependent on how much pain his knee brings. Hopefully it goes well and the pain subsides as the day goes on.”

Dutchman Dumoulin vowed to give his all to try and make it to the end of the stage.

“Knee still hurts but we hope it will get better through the day. Will give everything I have to make it. Fingers crossed,” Dumoulin posted on Twitter.

The 28-year-old is four-and-a-half minutes adrift of race leader Primoz Roglic after his GC bid was shattered late in stage four.