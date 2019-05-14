Gaviria awarded Giro stage win following Viviani relegation

Elia Viviani was deemed to have moved over to the left in a sprint finish and the stage win was thus given to Fernando Gaviria.

Fernando Gaviria was awarded victory on stage three of the Giro d’Italia after Elia Viviani was relegated for hampering Matteo Moschetti in a sprint finish on Monday.

Viviani, who finished second behind Pascal Ackermann, appeared to have claimed a sixth stage win in the Grand Tour race in his homeland.

Ackermann made his move too early in strong head winds at the end of a 220-kilometre ride from Vinci to Orbetello, with Viviani coming off the German’s wheel to cross the line ahead of Gaviria and Arnaud Demare.

The Deceuninck – Quick-Step rider’s celebrations were short-lived, though, as he was deemed to have made a distinct move to the left into the path of Moschetti in the final 200 metres.

Moschetti stopped pedalling and the jury of commissaires also ruled that Demare had been hindered by the Italian road race champion’s change of line.

UAE Team Emirates’ Gaviria, a winner of four Giro stages two years ago and a close friend of Viviani, stepped onto the podium with his head bowed and did not raise his arms to celebrate.

General classification leader Primoz Roglic retained his advantage of 19 seconds over Simon Yates, but it was a bad day for GC contenders Tao Geoghegan Hart and Richard Carapaz.

Geoghegan Hart (Team INEOS) lost a minute and 28 seconds, while Carapaz (Movistar) conceded 46 seconds after being held up by a crash with around 4.5km to go.

Brit Geoghegan Hart had made his way back into the peloton after hurting his right hip and knee with a fall 46km from the finish.

The Jury watched the video footage of the sprint and has decided to relegate Elia Viviani. The winner is Fernando Gaviria. | La giuria ha visionato il filmato e ha declassato Elia Viviani. La vittoria va a Fernando Gaviria. #Giro — Giro d’Italia (@giroditalia) May 13, 2019

VIVIANI DID NOTHING WRONG – GAVIRIA

Gaviria was in no mood to revel in his unexpected victory.

The Colombian felt Viviani deserved the stage win and race officials had made a mistake.

He said: “It is hard to smile or celebrate when this happens to a friend. Elia is a great person and, for me, he didn’t do anything wrong, and he won the stage. I lost to Elia today.”

Ackermann timed his dart for the line to perfection on stage two, but he went too early in the search of back-to-back victories.

The Bora-Hansgrohe rider was promoted from fourth to third following Viviani’s punishment.

STAGE RESULT

1. Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) 5:23:19

2. Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ)

3. Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe)

4. Matteo Moschetti (Trek-Segafredo)

5. Giacomo Nizzolo (Team Dimension Data)

CLASSIFICATION STANDINGS

General Classification

1. Primoz Roglic (Team Jumbo-Visma) 10:21:01

2. Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) +0:19

3. Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) +0:23

Points Classification

1. Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) 58

2. Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) 50

3. Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ) 49

King of the Mountains

1. Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) 24

2. Francois Bidard (AG2R La Mondiale) 6

3. Primoz Roglic (Team Jumbo-Visma) 4

NEXT UP

The riders will have even more distance to cover on Tuesday in a 235km route from Orbetello to Frascati. They will not have challenging climbs to tackle, but face an uphill finish following mild undulations.