Yates: I have unfinished business at the Giro

Simon Yates is keen to have another crack at the Giro d’Italia this year after seeing his challenge fade late on in 2018.

Mitchelton-Scott rider Yates led the general classification from the sixth stage until the 18th stage as he chased his first Grand Tour triumph last year – winning three stages along the way – only to lose 38 minutes in a gruelling 19th stage.

That dismal day left the Briton out of the running and compatriot Chris Froome instead triumphed, but Yates responded by claiming the Vuelta a Espana later in the season.

Now, heading back to Italy, Yates is determined to mount another bid, believing he can use his 2018 experience to his advantage.

“I wanted to go back to the Giro,” he said. “That’s what’s driving me at the moment and that’s what I have the passion to get out of bed for every morning.

“I’m approaching the Giro the same way I would do any other race. I am, more or less, always in a leadership role within the team and I really like to try to win every race I start. So for me, it’s just business as usual.

“There are many strong rivals, it’s a very packed field. I wouldn’t really like to single out anyone, I think they are all very strong and a lot of them have already won week-long races this year.

“In a way, I have unfinished business at the Giro, but I would just like to have another go. We were so close last year, so I’m motivated to give it another go and I’m trying to arrive in the best shape possible to try to do that.

“We start directly with a prologue, so we will know how everyone’s form is there. If I can race aggressively, like I would do normally, that’s how I would like to race because that’s what I enjoy, but we’ll have to see once we get there.

“I like to race aggressively but you can’t always do that unfortunately and that’s what I really learnt from last season. I will apply those lessons and hopefully come off with the win.”

Mitchelton-Scott director Matt White added: “You’re only as good as your last race, and our last Grand Tour was a win, so naturally we’re going into the Giro as one of the favourites.

“We’re heading to Italy with the aim of finishing off the job this year. That may mean we don’t win as many stages, but we’re looking at the bigger prize.”

Yates will be joined by Jack Bauer, Brent Bookwalter, Esteban Chaves, Luke Durbridge, Chris Juul-Jensen, Mikel Nieve and 23-year-old Grand Tour debutant Lucas Hamilton.