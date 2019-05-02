Froome sees no rivalry issues with Thomas for Team INEOS

Team INEOS can benefit from rival bids for Grand Tour glory from Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas, says the former.

Chris Froome insists there is no animosity between him and team-mate Geraint Thomas, with Team INEOS in a “fantastic position” with the two riders.

Froome has won six Grand Tours and completed the Triple Crown with success at the 2018 Giro d’Italia, but Thomas claimed the previous edition of the Tour de France ahead of his colleague.

The Welshman described Froome as a “great champion” for his assistance in France, although the latter will no doubt be aiming for a fifth yellow jersey in July.

That does not present the rebranded Team INEOS with any issues, though, according to the Giro champion.

“I don’t see it that way [as competition] at all,” Froome said.

“I was extremely lucky that Geraint was there last year. I’d just come off doing four Grand Tours in a row and, if Geraint wasn’t there, the victory would have gone to another team.

“I think having both of us in the team is just a fantastic position for us to be in. We can play off each other, we can ride off each other and it’s more of a concern for our rivals.”

Four riders have won a joint-record five Tours – most recently Miguel Indurain in 1995 – and Froome is determined to join that exclusive group.

“I’ve won four Tours de France, so this year I’m going for my fifth, which would just be massive,” he said.

“It’s been almost two decades since someone has won five Tours de France, so that’s my big goal for this year; to try to get ready for the Tour de France and put my hat in the ring to have the best shot possible at getting number five.

“It was a bit of a mixture of emotions opting to miss the Giro d’Italia this year. It was such an amazing race last year and special to have won it, so it’s sad not to be there on the start line.

“But at the same time, I know how much it took out of me for the Tour de France last year.

“Being able to focus purely on trying to win a fifth Tour this year, I think I’ll have a better chance to do it this year having not done the Giro beforehand.”