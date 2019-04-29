Fuglsang storms to solo victory in Liege

Dane Jakob Fuglsang went out on his own 13km from the end of the gruelling Liege-Bastogne-Liege and there was no catching him.

Jakob Fuglsang went solo to claim the biggest victory of his career in the Liege-Bastogne-Liege after Alejandro Valverde abandoned the race on Sunday.

Fuglsang dropped Davide Formolo 13 kilometres from the end of the 256km classic and the Dane never looked back.

Astana rider Fuglsang had a wobble when he skidded on the wet surface 5km from the finish, but stayed upright to win by 27 seconds.

Fuglsang crossed the line in six hours, 37 minutes and 37 seconds after punching the air in delight in Liege.

Formolo was unable to react when Fuglsang went out on his own, the Italian digging in but having to settle for second spot.

Maximilian Schachmann, Formolo’s Bora-Hansgrohe team-mate, edged third place in a sprint finish ahead of Adam Yates, Michael Woods, David Gaudu and Mikel Landa.

World road race champion Valverde’s bid to match Eddy Merckx’s record of five Liege wins was ended when he quit the one-day race with 150km to go.

Movistar stated that the Spaniard had been struggling with “various physical problems” in recent days, but gave no specific details of the issues.

Dan Martin, who took the title six years ago, also failed to finish as he was suffering with a bug.