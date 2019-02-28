Elinor Barker described her gold medal on the opening day of the World Championships as “a big surprise”.

Elinor Barker claimed the first gold medal of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships, while Australia and Netherlands secured team titles in Pruszkow on Wednesday.

Barker won a dramatic 10 kilometre scratch race for Great Britain, with Dutch rider Kirsten Wild taking silver and Belgium’s Jolien D’Hoore bronze on day one in Poland.

The 24-year-old Barker claimed victory after some of her rivals were floored by a crash on the penultimate lap.

“I heard a bit of a bang so I didn’t know the crash had happened until a lap later,” said Barker.

“This was a big surprise because everything has been focused on the team pursuit. That has given me the speed and I’m glad it has all come together at the right time.”

It’s @elinorbarker who managed to stay up and rides away to claim the first GOLD medal of #Pruszkow2019 in the Women’s Scratch 10km pic.twitter.com/kZUDVSuyie — UCI Track Cycling (@UCI_Track) February 27, 2019

Australia were crowned women’s team sprint champions after beating Russia in the gold medal race, with Germany filling the podium at the expense of Mexico.

After knocking out Great Britain in the first round, Netherlands won the men’s team sprint final against France. Russia got the better of Germany for bronze.