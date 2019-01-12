New Team Sky recruit Sosa ready to ‘learn from the best’

Ivan Sosa will take to the road with Team Sky in a competitive race for the first time at next month’s Tour Colombia.

New Team Sky recruit Ivan Sosa is relishing the prospect of learning from “the best riders in the world”.

The Colombian joined the team in November and will spend the 2019 season competing alongside the likes of Ground Tour winners Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas.

His competitive Sky career will begin on home soil at next month’s Tour Colombia, when Froome and compatriot Egan Bernal will also be in the line-up.

And Sosa is looking forward to getting out on the road.

“That’s a big motivation – to train harder every day to achieve the dreams I’ve had for so long.” Ivan Sosa is raring to go ahead of the new season. Hear from the Colombian — Team Sky (@TeamSky) January 11, 2019

“I think it’s a team where I can learn a lot,” the 21-year-old told the team’s official website.

“There is a high level here – I believe that these are the best riders in the world, so what better than learning from riders as good as them? It’s cool for a young rider like me to learn from these guys, who are already big winners, so it’s a great thing.

“My aim in this first season with Team Sky is to do things well, to train well and if I want to ride a Grand Tour then that is a bigger motivation.

“I know I have the condition to ride in the key races, so for me that’s a big motivation, to train harder every day to achieve the dreams I’ve had for so long.”

It was confirmed in December that Team Sky will split with their name partner at the end of the 2019 season.