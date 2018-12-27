Thomas confident of being in shape for Tour de France defence

Only nine riders have successfully defended their first Tour de France title and Geraint Thomas believes he can take it to double figures.

Geraint Thomas is confident he will be in Grand Tour-winning condition by the time the Tour de France comes around.

Welshman Thomas reached the finish line in the yellow jersey in July, denying Team Sky colleague Chris Froome a fourth straight title and a record-equalling fifth win.

The 32-year-old has spent much of the off-season on promotional duties for the organisers of the Tour and his new book.

However, he is confident he will be in shape and have a chance of becoming only the 10th rider to successfully defend their first Tour title.

"It's the most time I've had off the bike, so I won't start next year all guns blazing, but I wanted to enjoy it because it doesn't happen every day," Thomas told Cycling Weekly.

"I've certainly enjoyed it. Dave [Brailsford, Team Sky team principal] has been on to me, 'Don't get too big, try to keep ticking over.'

"That's the hardest thing: just maintaining fitness. I'm sure it will come back. I can feel myself growing – sideways. Now I'm just keen to get back in to it, I've had enough of all this.

"I think I can get in that [Tour-winning] shape again but every Grand Tour is different. You never know, [Primoz] Roglic or [Tom] Dumoulin might improve more than me next year and Froomey will be different again if he's going for the one [Grand Tour], and not two.

"But I can definitely get to that level again. It just depends what everyone else is like."