I want to finish the job off – Yates confirms Giro d’Italia focus in 2019

After falling agonisingly short in 2018, Simon Yates hopes to settle some unifinished business at next year’s Giro d’Italia.

Simon Yates is desperate to make amends for his Giro d’Italia capitulation after confirming the race will be his main focus for 2019.

The Mitchelton-Scott rider won three stages at this year’s Giro and spent two weeks in the maglia rosa before surrendering his lead to Chris Froome on a dismal penultimate day in the mountains.

Yates went on to win the 2018 Vuelta a Espana but feels he has unfinished business in Italy that he needs to settle.

“I’m looking forward to returning to the Giro d’Italia next year. It’s a race I have great memories from but one which also left a bitter taste in my mouth so I want to go back to try to finish the job off,” said Yates.

“I’m already working hard to arrive in great shape and I can’t wait for the season to begin.

“The Giro is always an extremely difficult race and next year, with three time trials, it’s maybe not perfectly suited to me but we will still give it a real go and see what we can achieve.”

Yates will face competition from 2017 champion Tom Dumoulin, who on Saturday announced the Giro would be his priority over the Tour de France.

“After weeks of talking about it, we finally decided the main focus will be the Giro d’Italia in 2019,” said Dumoulin.

“We had the Tour de France for a long time in our head but the Giro is such a nice course this year. I really love Italy, I love the course, and I love the race.

“Afterwards it’s very likely that I will do the Tour de France for GC, just like this year, but it’s still undecided.”