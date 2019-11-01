Anushka Sharma hits back at ex-Indian wicket-keeper’s claims that national selectors served her tea

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli’s wife Anushka Sharma has hit back at former Indian wicket-keeper Farokh Engineer’s claims that national team selectors served her tea during the 2019 Cricket World Cup. She responded to the claims through a Twitter post.

The former cricketer had slammed the Indian cricket’s selection committee and claimed that ‘all they were doing was getting Anushka Sharma cups of tea’.

“We have got a Mickey Mouse selection committee,” Engineer told TOI.

“How are the selectors qualified? Between them, have they played about 10-12 Test matches. I didn’t even know one of the selectors during the World Cup and I asked him ‘who the hell he was’, because he was wearing the India blazer and he said he was one of the selectors.

“All they were doing was getting Anushka Sharma (Kohli’s wife) cups of tea,” he added.

Here’s Anushka’s full response, which she posted on Twitter and Instagram.