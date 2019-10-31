Ex-Indian wicket-keeper claims he saw national selectors get tea for Anushka Sharma

Former Indian wicket-keeper Farokh Engineer has slammed the national cricket team selectors, calling them a ‘Mickey Mouse selection committee’. He even raised questions on the qualifications of the selectors, claiming he ‘didn’t even know one of the selectors’ during the Cricket World Cup 2019.

While in conversation with Times of India, Engineer, who has represented India in 46 Test matches and five One-Day Internationals, destroyed the selectors with claims that he saw them serving tea to Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli’s wife Anushka Sharma.

“We have got a Mickey Mouse selection committee,” Engineer told TOI.

“How are the selectors qualified? Between them, have they played about 10-12 Test matches. I didn’t even know one of the selectors during the World Cup and I asked him ‘who the hell he was’, because he was wearing the India blazer and he said he was one of the selectors.

“All they were doing was getting Anushka Sharma (Kohli’s wife) cups of tea,” he added.

Engineer then stated that someone of the stature of former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar should be asked to lead the selection committee of the Indian national cricket team. “I feel people with the stature of Dilip Vengsarkar should be in the selection committee,” he said.

MSK Prasad leads the selection committee which consists of Devang Gandhi, Sarandeep Singh, Jatin Paranjpe and Gagan Khoda.