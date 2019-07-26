Rohit Sharma unfollows Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma on Instagram, actress posts cryptic story about it

Everything doesn’t seem fine between two of Indian cricket’s biggest superstars in Rohit Sharma and captain Virat Kohli. Now Bollywood actress and Kohli’s wife Anushka Sharma has supposedly had her say on the matter as well through a cryptic Instagram story.

Rohit has not been following Kohli on social media platform Instagram for some time now but was a follower of his wife Anushka Sharma on the platform. However, earlier today, the Indian limited-overs side opener apparently unfollowed the Bollywood actress on Instagram as well.

Anushka then posted a cryptic Instagram story, which many believe was aimed at Rohit. The story read, “A wise man once said nothing. Only truth can shake hands with silence in a mess of false appearances…”

Reports of a rift between Kohli and Rohit have been doing the rounds ever since India were knocked out of the Cricket World Cup 2019, where they lost to New Zealand in the semifinals. There have been calls of replacing Kohli with Rohit as the captain of India’s limited-overs sides while the former continues leading the team in the longest format of the game.

However, none of that happened as Kohli was named the captain of Team India sides ready to face West Indies in T20I, ODI and Test series in August.