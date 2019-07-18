New Zealand hero’s childhood coach passed away during the 2019 Cricket World Cup final super over

In a very shocking piece of news, it has been revealed that Auckland Grammar School teacher and former coach David James Gordon – who coached the likes of New Zealand’s World Cup heroes James “Jimmy” Neesham, breathed his last during the Super Over in the 2019 Cricket World Cup final against England held last Sunday.

The 2019 World Cup final has been touted as one of the best encounters in the history of the sport itself, as both New Zealand and England could not be separated even after the regulation 100 overs or the super over that followed. Finally, hosts England were awarded the title based on the number of boundaries they hit during their innings, which were seven more than those hit by the Kiwis.

Meanwhile, India Today reports that Neesham’s childhood coach Gordon stopped breathing the very moment that the all-rounder struck a six in the second ball of the super over while chasing England’s super over-score of 15 runs.

“One of the nurses came in for the final over, the super over, and she said his breathing is changing,” Gordon’s daughter Leonie was quoted as saying by stuff.co.nz, according to the Indian news agency.

“You know, I think Jimmy Neesham had just hit that six and he took his last breath. He has a quirky sense of humour and he was a real character and he would have loved the fact that he did that,” she added.

On 17th July, three days after New Zealand’s unfortunate defeat in the all-important game, Neesham took to Twitter to honour the death of his former coach. “Dave Gordon, my High School teacher, coach and friend. Your love of this game was infectious, especially for those of us lucky enough to play under you,” he posted, before adding:

“How appropriate you held on until just after such a match. Hope you were proud. Thanks for everything. RIP.”

Dave Gordon, my High School teacher, coach and friend. Your love of this game was infectious, especially for those of us lucky enough to play under you. How appropriate you held on until just after such a match. Hope you were proud. Thanks for everything. RIP — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) July 17, 2019

Gordon also coached New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson and numerous other high school students during his stint for more than 25 years as a teacher and cricket and hockey coach at Auckland Grammar School.