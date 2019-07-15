Two Indians in ICC’s Cricket World Cup 2019 Team of the Tournament

International Cricket Council (ICC) have released their Team of the Tournament for Cricket World Cup 2019. England were crowned the new world champions after just getting the better of New Zealand in the final.

The tournament saw quite a few players produce the best cricket of their lives and went on to impress many with their performances. And ICC has picked the best of the best in their XI!

India’s Rohit Sharma and England’s Jason Roy have been picked as the openers in the side. Kane Williamson, who will also captain the side, Shakib Al Hasan and Joe Root complete the middle order. Final’s hero Ben Stokes has been picked as the fast bowling all-rounder while Australia’s Alex Carey will don the wicketkeeper gloves in this side.

The four best bowlers of the tournament in Mitchell Starc, Lockie Ferguson, Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer complete the XI. New Zealand pacer Trent Boult has been picked as the 12th man of this team.