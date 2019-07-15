Kane Williamson’s incredible reply when asked if every cricketer should be a gentleman like him

Kane Williamson is currently the most likeable person in world cricket. Even after coming excruciatingly close to winning the trophy, New Zealand couldn’t get their hands on it and despite that Williamson won hearts with his incredible replies.

The hosts won their first World Cup on the basis of a boundary countback after the match finished in a tie after 102 overs of cricket. Termed as probably the greatest ODI ever, this World Cup final will be talked about for years.

After the match, when the New Zealand captain was quizzed whether every cricketer should try and be more of a gentleman like Williamson, he replied by saying that everyone should be a bit different and can be themselves. The World Cup Man of the Tournament left the press conference to a standing ovation.

“Everybody is allowed to be themselves. That is a good thing about the world. And everybody should be a little bit different as well. Really difficult question to answer. That is probably my best answer, just be yourself and try and enjoy what you do,” Williamson said.