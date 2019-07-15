Kane Williamson opens up on boundary rule to decide super over after World Cup 2019 final loss vs England

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson opened up on the boundary rule which ultimately decided the Cricket World Cup 2019 final against England.

Both the sides finished level on scores after 50 overs each and in the super over as well. As a result, England were adjudged the winners as they had hit more boundaries than New Zealand, a rule which has been debated upon a lot.

When quizzed about the rule in the post-match press conference, Williamson said it was pretty hard to swallow but rules were there from the start.

“I suppose you never thought you would have to ask that question and I never thought I would have to answer it.

“Yeah, while the emotions are raw it is pretty hard to swallow when two teams have worked really, really hard to get to this moment in time and when sort of two attempts to separate them with a winner and a loser it still doesn’t perhaps sort of shine with one side coming through, you know. It is what it is, really. The rules are there at the start.

“No-one probably thought they would have to sort of result to some of that stuff. But yeah, very tough to swallow. A great game of cricket and all you guys probably enjoyed it.

“As to everyone else, I think they are still here, they want more (smiling). But we are looking forward to putting our feet up now and having a bit of a chat and reflection about our campaign,” Williamson said.