Reports: BCCI set to discuss split captaincy with Virat Kohli leading in Tests and Rohit Sharma in limited overs

The Cricket World Cup 2019 has thrown quite a few questions regarding Team India’s future. Many believe that Virat Kohli isn’t good enough to lead in the limited overs and Rohit Sharma should be made the captain in ODIs and T20Is.

According to reports in IANS, the split captaincy option is on the agenda of a meeting between captain Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri and chief selector M.S.K. Prasad. The meeting will be held to review the World Cup performance.

“This would be the right time for Rohit to take over the mantle of the captaincy in the 50-over format. There has been immense support to the present captain and the management and it is time to plan ahead for the next World Cup and for that the existing ideas and plans need a fresh look.

“We all know some areas need a relook. Rohit would be the right man for the job,” a source close to BCCI told IANS.

The report adds the rumoured rift between Kohli and Rohit is also set to be discussed at the meeting which will be held in the presence of the Committee of Administrators (CoA).

“You are aware that Vinod Rai (CoA chief) has already mentioned that a review meeting will take place. This will have to be ascertained when the review takes place and it is important to get to the bottom of these rumours,” he added.