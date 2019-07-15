Former ICC Umpire of the Year confirms umpires made clear mistake in awarding England 6 runs after Ben Stokes overthrow incident

Five-time ICC Umpire of the Year award winner and one of the all-time greatest umpires in cricket, Simon Taufel has said that the umpires made a big mistake by awarding England six runs instead of five during the Cricket World Cup 2019 Final vs New Zealand.

With England needing 9 off three, Ben Stokes played the ball towards Martin Guptill in the deep and ran for a two with Adil Rashid on the other side. The New Zealand player’s throw hit Stokes’s bat and went for a four, and umpire Kumar Dharmasena awarded England six runs, leaving them three runs from the target with two balls to spare and the all-rounder on strike.

However, replays showed that as the ICC rules state, the two batsmen need to cross each other before the throw is sent in for them to be awarded that run. Replays showed that Stokes and Rashid hadn’t crossed which saw a lot of backlash from fans.

And now former ICC official Simon Taufel has confirmed that England should’ve been awarded five runs and Rashid should be on strike, with the hosts needing 4 runs from 2 to win.

“They (England) should have been awarded five runs, not six. It’s a clear mistake … it’s an error of judgment,” Taufel said while in conversation with foxsports.com.au on Monday.

Here’s what ICC rulebook says on the overthrow rule.

Rule 19.8: Overthrow or wilful act of fielder

If the boundary results from an overthrow or from the wilful act of a fielder, the runs scored shall be

— any runs for penalties awarded to either side

— and the allowance for the boundary

— and the runs completed by the batsmen, together with the run in progress if they had already crossed at the instant of the throw or act.