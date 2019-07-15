Reports: MS Dhoni not in BCCI’s plan for T20 World Cup 2020, board wants him to retire gracefully

MS Dhoni is no longer at his very best and the Cricket World Cup 2019 only went on to prove the fact. However, it is still widely believed that he is an automatic pick in the team.

Reports in Times of India claim otherwise. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), as the report states, are surprised that Dhoni hasn’t called it quits yet and chief selector MSK Prasad is set to meet the wicketkeeper-batsman that it might be time to retire from the sport.

“We’re surprised that he’s not done it so far. There are youngsters like Rishabh Pant waiting to grab their chances. As we saw in the World Cup, Dhoni isn’t the same batsman anymore. Despite coming in at No. 6 or 7, he was struggling to force the pace, and it was hurting the team,” a source close to the board told TOI.

The report goes on to add that Dhoni isn’t among the favourites to make the T20 World Cup next year as well and rules him out of contention for a spot in the team during upcoming West Indies’ tour of India as well.

“I don’t think he’s in the selectors’ plan for the 2020 T20 World Cup too. He must quit international cricket gracefully. He isn’t an automatic pick any more,” he added.