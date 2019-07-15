Sachin Tendulkar reveals his World Cup XI; includes five Indians but not MS Dhoni

Legendary Indian cricketer and winner of the 2011 World Cup, Sachin Tendulkar has named his favourite XI of cricketers who played in the 2019 edition of the tournament that concluded on Sunday. While five Indians made the cut to his preferred XI, Indian wicket-keeper MS Dhoni made himself conspicuous with his absence.

Tendulkar’s 2019 Cricket World Cup XI is as follows:

Rohit Sharma, Jonny Bairstow (wicket-keeper), Kane Williamson (captain), Virat Kohli, Shakib Al Hasan, Ben Stokes, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Starc, Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer.

Former Indian legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar has revealed his World Cup XI. Tendulkar selected Rohit Sharma and Jonny Bairstow as the two openers of his side. Rohit Sharma is the leading run-scorer of the tournament with 648 runs in 10 matches at an impressive average of 81. Rohit Sharma scored five centuries in the tournament which is the most. Jonny Bairstow was able to provide good starts to England as the right-hander scored 532 runs in the 11 matches at 48.32.

The Master Blaster selected Kane Williamson as the captain of the side. Williamson scored 578 runs in the nine innings which is the most for any captain in a single World Cup edition. The former Indian opener picked Virat Kohli to bat at number four position. Kohli scored 443 runs in the nine innings at an average of 55.38. Kohli had scored five consecutive fifties in the World Cup.

Kane Williamson

Kane Williamson.

Sachin Tendulkar picked Shakib Al Hasan who was the best all-rounder of the tournament, makes the cut into the team. Hasan scored 606 runs in the competition and scalped 11 wickets in the tourney.

Ben Stokes who has been superb with both bat and ball for England, finds a place in Sachin Tendulkar’s team. Stokes scored more than 350 runs and scalped seven wickets in the 11 matches of the World Cup.

Hardik Pandya also gets a place in Tendulkar’s team. Pandya scored 226 runs in the nine innings whereas he took 10 wickets in the 10 matches of the event. Surprisingly, Ravindra Jadeja who played a fine knock of 77 runs off just 59 balls in the semifinal against New Zealand is picked by Sachin Tendulkar.

Rohit Sharma

Mitchell Starc, Jasprit Bumrah and Mitchell Starc constitute the pace battery of Sachin Tendulkar’s team. Starc is once again the leading wicket-taker with 27 wickets whereas Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer took 20 wickets each.

Interestingly, there is no wicketkeeper in Sachin Tendulkar’s team.

